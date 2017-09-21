Intelligence Squared

Monday, September 25 at 2:00 pm

Unresolved: Face-Off With China

Against the backdrop of North Korea's nuclear advances and escalating regional tensions, we ask: How should the U.S. respond to its most urgent national security threats?

In a wide-ranging evening of debate, General David Petraeus will join military historian Max Boot for a keynote conversation and broad look into the most pressing global challenges of the Trump era. Once the stage is set, four of the world's most prominent foreign policy voices will zero in on the most important strategic relationship of the twenty-first century: the United States and China. Staged with our new "Unresolved" debate format, these debaters will argue for or against a number of motions including: Is Donald Trump making China great again? Is China destined for regional dominance? And can we strike a deal with Beijing to contain North Korea’s nuclear program?

Keynote conversation:

Gen. David H. Petraeus

(U.S. Army, Ret.), Chairman, KKR Global Institute, Fmr. CIA Director

General (Ret) David H. Petraeus joined KKR in June 2013 and is chairman of the KKR Global Institute. Gen. Petraeus is involved in the KKR investment process and oversees the Institute’s thought leadership platform focused on geopolitical and macro-economic trends, as well as environmental, social, and governance issues. Prior to joining KKR, Gen. Petraeus served over 37 years in the U.S. military, including command of coalition forces in Iraq, command of U.S. Central Command, and command of coalition forces in Afghanistan. Following his service in the military, Gen. Petraeus served as the Director of the CIA.

Max Boot

Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations

Max Boot is a military historian and foreign-policy analyst who has been called one of the “world’s leading authorities on armed conflict” by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The Jeane J. Kirkpatrick Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, Boot is also a contributing editor to the Weekly Standard and the Los Angeles Times, a member of USA Today’s Board of Contributors, a columnist for Foreign Policy, and a regular contributor to the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Commentary, and other publications.

Debaters:

Ian Bremmer

Founder and President, Eurasia Group

Ian Bremmer is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. He is a prolific thought leader and author, regularly expressing his views on political issues in public speeches, television appearances, and top publications, including Time, where he is the foreign affairs columnist and editor-at-large. Dubbed the “rising guru” in the field of political risk by The Economist, he teaches classes on the discipline as global research professor at New York University. Bremmer has published nine books including the national bestsellers Every Nation for Itself: Winners and Losers in a G-Zero World and The End of the Free Market: Who Wins the War Between States and Corporations? His latest book is Superpower: Three Choices for America's Role in the World.

Elizabeth Economy

Director for Asia Studies, Council on Foreign Relations

Elizabeth Economy is the C.V. Starr senior fellow and director for Asia studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. She has published widely on both Chinese domestic and foreign policy and her most recent book is By All Means Necessary: How China’s Resource Quest is Changing the World, co-authored with Michael Levi. She is also author of the award-winning book The River Runs Black: The Environmental Challenge to China’s Future and a frequent guest on nationally broadcast television and radio programs. Economy has testified before Congress on numerous occasions, and regularly consults for U.S. government agencies and companies. She is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on the United States and served as a member and then vice chair of WEF’s Global Agenda Council on the Future of China from 2008 to 2014.

Noah Feldman

Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Noah Feldman is the Bemis Professor of Law at Harvard University and senior fellow of the Society of Fellows. He is author several books including Cool War: The Future of Global Competition and is a contributing writer for Bloomberg View. Feldman served as senior constitutional advisor to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq, and advised members of the Iraqi Governing Council on the drafting of the Transitional Administrative Law or interim constitution. Previously, he served as a law clerk to Justice David H. Souter of the U.S. Supreme Court. He received his A.B. summa cum laude from Harvard University in 1992, finishing first in his class. Selected as a Rhodes Scholar, he earned a D. Phil. in Islamic Thought from Oxford University and a J.D. from Yale Law School, where he served as the book reviews editor of the Yale Law Journal.

David Shambaugh

Professor of International Affairs & Director, China Policy Program, George Washington University

David Shambaugh is a professor at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University and director of the university’s China Policy Program. He is an internationally recognized authority on contemporary China and has authored more than 30 books, including his most recent work China’s Future. He has served as an analyst on the staff of the National Security Council’s East Asia Bureau and the Department of State's Bureau of Intelligence and Research. He is the former editor of The China Quarterly and previously directed the Asia Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Shambaugh is a frequent contributor to the international media, serves on a number of editorial boards, and has been a consultant to various governments, research institutions, foundations, and private corporations.

To listen to the audio of “Unresolved: Face-Off With China” on Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.