World Affairs

Wednesday, September 27 at 2:00 pm

Ways philanthropy can help rebuild social capital and restore societal cohesion

The efficacy and legitimacy of institutions and processes of decision-making and governance have been called into question. This program considers the ways philanthropy can help rebuild social capital and restore societal cohesion.

First, World Bank Group President, JIM YONG KIM, discusses how the World Bank navigates philanthropic endeavors. Then, Inter-American Development Bank President, LUIS ALBERTO MORENO, speaks on the need for increased investment in early childhood development services.