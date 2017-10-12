America Abroad

Wednesday, October 18 at 2:00 pm

Bioethics In Islam

Islam has century old laws on medicine and the treatment of patients but it lags behind Judaism and Christianity in terms of engaging in modern day bioethical discussions. On this episode we examine how Muslims approach bioethical dilemmas in Muslim majority countries as well the West. We’ll learn why some transgender Muslims are traveling to Bangkok for gender reassignment surgery. And why a Muslim chaplain advised a patient to end his own life support. Plus, how Muslim clerics work with doctors to decide cases involving in vitro fertilization, stem cell therapy, and abortion.

