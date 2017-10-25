BBC Documentary

Tuesday, October 31 at 2:00 pm

Global Questions: Trump’s America – A Nation Divided?

One year on since Donald Trump's election to the most powerful position in the world, Global Questions travels to Charleston, South Carolina, to hear from people in the south. Zeinab Badawi, together with a high profile panel of political and public figures from South Carolina and beyond, find out what they think of his presidency and where America stands today. This is a heated debate with strong language.

