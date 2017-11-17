IDEAS From The CBC

Thursday, November 23 at 2:00 pm

AUTONOMY: The unexpected implications of self-driving vehicles

We're racing down the highway to autonomous cars, whether it takes 10, 20 or 30 years. But what happens to our economy, the shape of our cities, and even our century-old car-centric culture once the vehicles arrive? Contributing producer Sean Prpick steers through the excitement, opportunities, roadblocks, and unmarked curves as we are driven into the future by a technology that may understand us better than we understand it.

