Monday, November 27 at 2:00 pm

The United States in the Middle East: No Strategy, No Exit

In March 1991, the United States stood alone as the predominant military, diplomatic and political power in the Middle East. A little more than a quarter century later, Washington retains its capacity to bring unparalleled force to the Middle East, but is much more diminished politically and diplomatically. The invasion of Iraq, Arab uprisings, Syrian civil war and the Islamic State challenge among other developments have vastly complicated the politics of the region. Washington’s response has been a combination of retrenchment, violence and inconclusive diplomacy demonstrating the fact that American policymakers lack both a strategy and an exit from the Middle East.

Steven Cook, Eni Enrico Mattei Senior Fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses his new book, "False Dawn: Protest, Democracy, and Violence in the New Middle East."

SPEAKER:

Steven A. Cook

Senior Fellow for Middle Eastern Studies, Council on Foreign Relations

MODERATOR:

Neil Joeck

Research Scholar, Institute for International Studies, University of California, Berkeley

To listen to the audio of “The United States in the Middle East: No Strategy, No Exit” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.