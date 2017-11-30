America Abroad

Monday, December 4 at 2:00 pm

Made in America: Trade Policy in the Trump Era

This hour, we'll talk about why trade was one of the biggest issues that got Donald Trump elected. What Americans stand to gain - and lose - by pulling out of trade deals. And what really happened to American manufacturing jobs. We’ll also see how the rest of the world is preparing for a massive shift in US policy, from a microbrewery in Tijuana to a medical manufacturer in Berlin.

