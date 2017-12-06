Monday, December 11 at 2:00 pm

High Tide On Main Street

How can owners of coastal property prepare for rising seas? The coast line has been basically in the same place for all of human civilization and now that’s changing in very unpredictable and unsettling ways. Oceans will rise faster than the past but no one can say how fast that will happen or what’s the best strategy for protecting trillions of dollars in waterfront real estate.

Speakers:

John Englander, Author, High Tide on Main Street

A week before Hurricane Sandy slammed into New York and New Jersey, John Englander published a book, High Tide on Main Street, predicting such a disaster. A resident of Florida, he now is a consultant to countries and cities on how to build cities that can withstand severe weather and changing.

Will Travis, Sea Level Rise Planning Consultant

Will Travis is a national expert on balancing environmental and economic priorities along the San Francisco Bay and was a top California policy official for nearly 17 years.

Kiran Jane, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, Neighborly

Kiran Jain is the former Chief Resilience Officer of Oakland and now is an executive at a startup that connects investors with municipal infrastructure projects.

Join us for a conversation about envisioning, creating and paying for a new way of life by the water.

To listen to the audio of “High Tide On Main Street” on Climate One online, please click HERE.