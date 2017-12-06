Tuesday, December 12 at 2:00 pm

Steve Forbes: The Economy, Stocks, Taxes And Health Care—What's Next?

Should Americans be optimistic or pessimistic about the state of the country heading into 2018? Come hear from one of America’s leading conservative pundits. Steve Forbes is chairman of Forbes Media, which publishes Forbes magazine. Forbes has a circulation of nearly 1 million readers domestically and 5 million worldwide. In both 1996 and 2000, Forbes campaigned vigorously for the Republican nomination for the presidency. Key components to his platform included a flat tax, medical savings accounts, a new Social Security system for working Americans, parental school choice, term limits and a strong national defense. Forbes continues to energetically promote this agenda.

Speaker:

Steve Forbes

Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media; Author, Reviving America: How Repealing Obamacare, Replacing the Tax Code, and Reforming The Fed will Restore Hope and Prosperity

Moderator:

John Farmer

Past Chair, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors; Retired General Partner, Goldman Sachs

To listen to the audio of “Steve Forbes: The Economy, Stocks, Taxes And Health Care—What's Next?” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.