Wednesday, December 13 at 2:00 pm

Remarks by His Excellency Anatoly Antonov, Russian Ambassador to the US

His Excellency Anatoly Antonov was recently appointed by President Putin to serve as the Russian Ambassador to the United States. A career diplomat, he has served for more than thirty years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2004, he was the Director of the Department for Security and Disarmament. Ambassador Antonov was formerly the Deputy Minister of Defense and, before his recent appointment, held the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Please join us for this special event to hear Ambassador Anatoly Antonov discuss the importance of diplomacy and Russia’s role in the world.

SPEAKER:

Anatoly Antonov

Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States, Russian Federation

MODERATOR:

David Holloway

Raymond A. Spruance Professor of International History, Professor of Political Science, Senior Fellow Freeman Spogli Institute, Stanford University

To listen to the audio of “Remarks by His Excellency Anatoly Antonov, Russian Ambassador to the US” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.