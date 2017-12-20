BBC Documentary Special - Part Two

Thursday, December 28 at 2:00 pm

BBC Two-Part Special: America Laboratory of Democracy PART 2

America has the world’s oldest continuously operating democracy. Its political institutions have long been a model for democrats everywhere. Yet, American democracy is also troubled. In this two-part series, Gary Gerstle, award-winning professor of American history at Cambridge University, crisscrosses the U.S. to talk with Republicans and Democrats, experts and activists, journalists and citizens, about the state of democracy in America. He takes a penetrating look at his nation’s democracy and the reasons behind the crisis that besets it today.

Part 2 examines how individual states possess a scope of power much greater than what was given to the central government in Washington and the diverse ways in which they used them. It also looks at how popular movements have often brought change to American democracy.

Source: www.bbc.co.uk