Capitol Steps' Year-End Edition: "Politics Takes a Holiday"

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 pm

PUT down those indictments, Robert Mueller — if you're hoping Paul Manafort will sing like a canary, all you have to do is tune in to the Capitol Steps' year-end edition of "Politics Takes a Holiday." You might even pick up some classified secrets as he joins the Donald to sing "I'm So Indicted."

Also featured in the Capitol Steps' show will be the year's biggest stars — Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders, and those who were gone too soon — Sean Spicer, Tom Price, and, of course, the Mooch.

Now is your chance to finally enjoy the headlines you were too scared to read. After all, the Capitol Steps won't tell you what to think, but they will tell you what rhymes with Papadopoulos.

Source: www.capsteps.com/radio/