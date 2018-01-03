Thursday, January 4 at 2:00 pm

Dan Buettner: Secrets Of The Happiest Places On Earth

In our fast-paced world, how do we live longer, healthier lives? New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner seems to have discovered the secret. He believes we must embrace the lifestyles of those in “blue zones,” geographic areas where people live the longest. In his new book, The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons From the World’s Happiest People, Buettner reveals the surprising secrets of the world's happiest places—and gives us the tools to achieve true happiness and longevity in our lives.

Buettner is a National Geographic fellow and New York Times best-selling author. His talk will offer practical steps to improve our happiness and change our lives for the better.

Speaker:

Dan Buettner

Founder of Blue Zones; Author, The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons From the World’s Happiest People; Twitter @BlueZones

Moderator:

Mark Zitter

Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors; Chair, the Zetema Project

To listen to the audio of “Dan Buettner: Secrets Of The Happiest Places On Earth” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.