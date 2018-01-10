Tuesday, January 16 at 2:00 pm

Matthew Walker: Why We Sleep

Sleep is one of the most important but least understood aspects of our lives. It affects our wellness and longevity, and yet questions about why we sleep and its purpose have only recently been answered.

Neuroscientist and sleep expert Matt Walker provides a new understanding of sleep and how it affects our ability to learn, memorize and make logical decisions. Walker also answers a variety of questions about dreaming, sleep patterns, aging and disease prevention.

Speaker:

Matt Walker

Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology, UC Berkeley; Director, the Sleep and Neuroimaging Laboratory; Author, Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams

Moderator:

Alison van Diggelen

Host, “Fresh Dialogues"; Contributor, BBC

To listen to the audio of “Matthew Walker: Why We Sleep” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.