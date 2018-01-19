SPECIAL BEYOND#METOO: THE WORKPLACE

Tuesday, January 23 at 2:00 pm

Sexual harassment and gender discrimination have been met with a grassroots response in the #MeToo moment. In Beyond #MeToo, we share conversations focused on what we need to do as a society to remedy widespread sexual harassment,

This multi-part broadcast event will cover the workplace, corrective responses, how we are raising and educating our children in this environment and how men can play a role in the solution. Each hour will be driven by deep interview and conversation among hosts and guests. The guests and their perspectives will be extremely broad and diverse. Listeners can expect to hear from teens and parents, politicians and artists, corporate leaders and blue-collar workers.

Today’s episode: The Workplace

Host: Jami Floyd

Focus on both corporate America (Wall Street, Silicon Valley) and Blue Collar Workers. For all the attention given victims and assailants from the entertainment and media worlds, blue collar workers face daily harassment and often have no recourse to correct the abuse. We’ll hear from representatives of Wall Street, Main Street, and the factory floors, as well as workplace experts who can guide us on how to create a safe, respectful and fair work environment.