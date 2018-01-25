© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

BBC Special: The End Zone

Published January 25, 2018 at 12:08 PM EST

Thursday, February 1 at 2:00 pm

The Documentary - The End Zone

Concussion is taking much of the sheen off America’s behemoth national sport and leading to many parents forbidding their children from taking it up. Bill Littlefield asks whether this multi-billion dollar business can survive if so many players turn their backs on the sport. Where will the next generation of players needed come from?

To listen to the audio of “The Documentary - The End Zone” on the BBC online, please click HERE.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Stay Connected