BBC Special: The End Zone

Thursday, February 1 at 2:00 pm

The Documentary - The End Zone

Concussion is taking much of the sheen off America’s behemoth national sport and leading to many parents forbidding their children from taking it up. Bill Littlefield asks whether this multi-billion dollar business can survive if so many players turn their backs on the sport. Where will the next generation of players needed come from?

