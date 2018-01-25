Wednesday, January 31 at 2:00 pm

Debunking Myths About China's Economy

China’s rapid growth and transition towards a more market-oriented economic system have encouraged spectators to predict massive changes to the Chinese political and social system. However, while growth is slowing, the economy remains sound and the Chinese Communist Party emerged from the 19th Party Congress with its strongest leader in years. What makes experts forecast again and again that China is on the verge of collapse?

Yukon Huang, former Country Director for China at the World Bank, cuts through the myths and joins us to discuss his new book, "Cracking the China Conundrum: Why Conventional Economic Wisdom is Wrong." His in-depth analysis explores the varied dynamics at play in China’s economic growth today and sheds light on why so many China watchers have gotten it wrong.

Speaker:

Yukon Huang

Senior Fellow, Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Moderator:

N. Bruce Pickering

Vice President of Global Programs, Asia Society and Executive Director, Asia Society Northern California, Asia Society

To listen to the audio of Debunking Myths About China's Economy” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.