Monday, February 12 at 2:00 pm

Janet Napolitano and Erwin Chemerinsky: A Conversation About Free Speech on Campus

It seems hardly a week goes by without another controversy over free speech on college campuses. On one side, there are increased demands to censor hateful, disrespectful and bullying expression and to ensure an inclusive and nondiscriminatory learning environment. On the other side, traditional free speech advocates charge that recent demands for censorship coddle students and threaten free inquiry. In his new book, Free Speech on Campus, Dean Erwin Chemerinsky argues that campuses must provide supportive learning environments for an increasingly diverse student body but can never restrict the expression of ideas. Join us for a spirited conversation about what constitutes free speech on campus and the implications for society at large.

Speaker:

Erwin Chemerinsky

Dean and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Berkeley Law School; Co-Author, Free Speech on Campus

In Conversation with Janet Napolitano

President, University of California; Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security; Former Governor of Arizona

This program is part of the Ethics and Accountability series, underwritten by the Charles Travers Family.

To listen to the audio of “Janet Napolitano and Erwin Chemerinsky: A Conversation About Free Speech on Campus” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.