Commonwealth Club Of California

Monday, February 19 at 2:00 pm

The Seventh Annual Stephen H. Schneider Award For Outstanding Climate Science Communication

The seventh annual Stephen Schneider Award will be awarded to Michael Mann. According to Schneider Award juror Ben Santer, “Professor Mike Mann has been a world leader in scientific efforts to understand the natural variability of the climate system and to reconstruct global temperature variations over the past two millennia. This critically important work led to the famous 'hockey-stick' temperature reconstruction. The hockey stick provides compelling evidence for the emergence of a human-caused warming signal from the background noise of natural fluctuations in climate.”

Mann said: “Stephen Schneider was a role model and mentor to me and I am truly humbled to receive the Stephen Schneider Award for outstanding climate science communication. While none of us can fill the very large shoes Steve left behind, we can honor his legacy by doing our best to inform the public discourse over human-caused climate change in an objective, clear and effective manner.”

Speakers:

Jonathan Foley

Executive Director, California Academy of Sciences

Michael Mann, Ph.D.

Distinguished Professor of Meteorology, Penn State University

Greg Dalton

Founder and Host, Climate One

Source: www.commonwealthclub.org