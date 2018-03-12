Thursday, March 15 at 2:00 pm

Robert Reich and Greg Ip: US Budget Priorities

Former Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich, and Wall Street Journal chief economics commentator & Greg Ip discuss the Trump budget and what is says about the administration's priorities.

With tax cuts, trade tariffs, and military spending grabbing headlines, the recently passed budget and its impact on American society — the wealthy, the poor, and everyone in-between — is President Trump's policy in action. Budgets are not just about dollars and cents, they're also about values, so what does Trump's 2018 budget say about the priorities of the White House, and what does it mean for America's future? Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration, and Greg Ip, chief economics commentator for the Wall Street Journal, are in conversation with Ray Suarez, former chief national correspondent for PBS Newshour.

To listen to the audio of Robert Reich and Greg Ip: US Budget Priorities on World Affairs online, please click HERE.