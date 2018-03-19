© 2021 Maine Public
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

America Abroad

Published March 19, 2018 at 8:42 AM EDT

Thursday, March 22 at 2:00 pm

Islam and the Cosmos

Back in the Golden Age of Islam, Muslim astronomers began studying the skies to improve their religious practice: when to pray, how to face Mecca.

Then, they solved more scientific questions, and European thinkers were drawn to learn from them.

Now, in a new era of space exploration, how will Muslim scholars work with the rest of the world to advance scientific thought - while remaining faithful to their traditions?

This episode features interviews with:

  • David DeVorkin, senior curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
  • George Saliba, professor emeritus at Columbia University and historian of Arabic and Islamic science
  • Asad Q. Ahmed, associate professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at UC Berkeley
  • Jorg Matthias Determann, author of Space Science and the Arab World: Astronauts, Observatories and Nationalism in the Middle East
  • Kathleen Lewis, curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
  • Imam Yahye Hendi, Muslim chaplain at Georgetown University

To listen to the audio of “Islam and the Cosmos” on America Abroad online, please click HERE.

