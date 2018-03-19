America Abroad
Thursday, March 22 at 2:00 pm
Islam and the Cosmos
Back in the Golden Age of Islam, Muslim astronomers began studying the skies to improve their religious practice: when to pray, how to face Mecca.
Then, they solved more scientific questions, and European thinkers were drawn to learn from them.
Now, in a new era of space exploration, how will Muslim scholars work with the rest of the world to advance scientific thought - while remaining faithful to their traditions?
This episode features interviews with:
- David DeVorkin, senior curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
- George Saliba, professor emeritus at Columbia University and historian of Arabic and Islamic science
- Asad Q. Ahmed, associate professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at UC Berkeley
- Jorg Matthias Determann, author of Space Science and the Arab World: Astronauts, Observatories and Nationalism in the Middle East
- Kathleen Lewis, curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
- Imam Yahye Hendi, Muslim chaplain at Georgetown University
To listen to the audio of “Islam and the Cosmos” on America Abroad online, please click HERE.