City Arts & Lectures

Wednesday, April 4 at 2:00 pm

The Power Of Meditation With Bob Roth & David Lynch

In Conversation with Adam Savage

Benefiting the David Lynch Foundation

CONSCIOUSNESS & CREATIVITY: The Power of Meditation

Stress affects everyone, regardless of age, race, gender, and income, and many believe that stress levels have only increased in the modern world. Could meditation be an effective antidote to our anxieties? A teacher of Transcendental Meditation for over forty five years, Bob Roth believes meditation is an effective way to manage and respond to stress, a practice he describes in his new book, Strength in Stillness: The Power of Transcendental Meditation. In 2005, Roth and David Lynch started the nonprofit David Lynch Foundation with a mission to bring meditation to millions of at-risk adults and children, at no cost, in order to alleviate the damaging effects of stress and trauma in their lives. Since then, they have helped bring meditation to more than 600,000 underserved youth (12,000 in San Francisco), veterans with PTSD, survivors of domestic violence, and others. In addition to being a director, screenwriter, and producer (Blue Velvet, Eraserhead, Twin Peaks), Lynch has been a practitioner of Transcendental Meditation since 1973, crediting his daily practice as an essential tool for his professional creativity and personal happiness.

