Monday, April 9 at 2:00 pm

Syria and Fragile States

Seven years into a brutal civil war in Syria, we are reminded how fragile states can lead to regional instability, cause humanitarian crises and fall prey to extremist organizations, such as ISIS. How can the US and the international community address these national security challenges?

We will look at why some states become fragile; how it affects the people who live there; and the US approach to getting fragile states back on their feet.

We’ll focus on the conflict in Syria — the site of one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory. What is the US doing right and where is our foreign policy falling short?

Finally, we’ll look at what happens when the US and other democracies ignore fragile states and leave the rebuilding to authoritarian regimes like China.

Panelists:

Nancy Lindborg, president of the US Institute of Peace

Ilan Goldenberg, director of the Middle East Security Program at the Center for a New American Security

Kimberly Kagan, founder and president of The Institute for the Study of War

Moderator:

Joshua Johnson, host of WAMU's 1A

To listen to the audio of “Syria and Fragile States” on America Abroad online, please click HERE.