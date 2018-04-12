City Arts & Lectures

Thursday, April 19 at 2:00 pm

Robert Reich

In Conversation with Mina Kim

Robert Reich is Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century. He has written fourteen books, including the best sellers Aftershock, The Work of Nations, and Beyond Outrage, Saving Capitalism, and Economics in Wonderland. He is a founding editor of the American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, Inequality for All. His forthcoming book is called The Common Good.

Source: www.cityarts.net