Published April 12, 2018 at 11:14 AM EDT

Monday, April 16 at 2:00 pm

Fake News and Facebook: Distrust in the Media

With so many forces undermining democratic institutions worldwide, we wanted a chance to take a step back and provide some perspective. Russian interference in elections here and in Europe, the rise in fake news and a decline in citizen trust worldwide pose a danger.

In this second of a three-part series, we look at the role of social media and the ways in which it was exploited for the purpose of sowing distrust. Janine Zacharia, former Jerusalem bureau chief and Middle East correspondent for The Washington Post, and Roger McNamee, managing director at Elevation Partners and an early stage investor in Google and Facebook, are in conversation with World Affairs CEO Jane Wales.

To listen to the audio of “Fake News and Facebook: Distrust in the Media” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.

