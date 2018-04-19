City Arts & Lectures

© 2021 Maine Public
Published April 19, 2018 at 10:26 AM EDT

Wednesday, April 25 at 2:00 pm

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE: Protecting our Health

Environmental Justice With Regina McCarthy
In Conversation with Kishore Hari

Regina McCarthy is one of the world’s most respected voices on the critical interconnection between the environment and global public health. For more than 30 years as a career public servant in both Democratic and Republican administrations, and now, at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, she has championed common sense strategies that protect the environment and public health while fostering economic growth. McCarthy was the EPA Administrator under President Obama.

