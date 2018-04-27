Wednesday, May 2 at 2:00 pm

Rick Steves: Traveling As A Political Act

Rick Steves has lived out of a suitcase for much of his life. He states that “travel is freedom.” Through travel, we can all learn how to appreciate different cultures and gain a broader perspective on the world.

As the world seems more and more divisive, there has never been a more important time to explore. Steves shares some of his most memorable experiences trekking through Europe, Central America, Asia and the Middle East and explains how we have the power to change the world one trip at a time.

Speaker:

Rick Steves

PBS Travel Host; Author, Travel as a Political Act

Moderator:

Alison van Diggelen

Host, “Fresh Dialogues"; Contributor, BBC

To listen to the audio of “Rick Steves: Traveling As A Political Act” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.