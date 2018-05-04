NPR Special Events Coverage/Breaking News: President Trump Iran Nuclear Deal Announcement

Tuesday, May 8 at 2:00 pm

President Trump is scheduled to make an announcement at 2:00pm (Eastern) as to whether or not the United States will leave the Iran nuclear deal. Trump has called the deal “an embarrassment” and “the worst deal in history.” The 2015 deal is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and was the result of complex negotiations between Iran and six world powers — the United States, France, Germany, the U.K., China and Russia. The deal lengthened the time that Iran would need for "nuclear breakout," ensuring that Iran could not rush to build a nuclear bomb undetected.

Our previously scheduled 2pm public affairs program will be rescheduled.