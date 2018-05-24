World Affairs

Monday, May 28 at 2:00 pm

Joseph Coughlin and Andrew Scott: An Aging World: Why Longevity Matters in the 21st Century

Across the world, low birth rates coupled with increased life expectancies are creating myriad challenges for governments, businesses and individuals alike. This demographic shift is not only transforming economies, but the way we live our lives.

In this week’s episode, we’ll consider why, and how, things like work environments, education systems, and the concept of "old age" itself need to be rethought to account for longer lifetimes.

Joseph Coughlin, founder and director of MIT’s AgeLab and author of "The Longevity Economy,” and Andrew Scott, deputy dean and professor of economics at London Business School, and co-author of "The 100 Year Life," are in conversation with Ray Suarez, former chief national correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

