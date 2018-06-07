Wednesday, June 13 at 2:00 pm

Iraq’s Next Steps

In May, Iraqis went to the polls to elect a new national parliament. It was the first election since the defeat of ISIS in Iraq. And in a surprise turn, a coalition led by controversial cleric Muqtada al-Sadr—a staunch opponent of US & Iranian influence in Iraq—won the most seats. How will this shape the next phase of Iraqi politics? And what will this mean for the US?

To listen to the audio of “Iraq’s Next Steps” on America Abroad online, please click HERE.