Intelligence Squared

Tuesday, June 19 at 2:00 pm

Automation Will Crash Democracy

Around the world, technology is disrupting the workforce, with automation poised to displace humans in the fields of medicine, agriculture, and beyond. Will the rise of robots fuel a new wave of “us versus them” populism capable of undermining democracy?

For some, the answer is yes. They argue that as people lose jobs to robots, the gap between the rich and poor widens, distrust in government and democratic institutions grows, and populist ideas become more attractive to those who feel left behind. The importance of work trumps the importance of democracy, leaving a clear path for authoritarians to rise under nationalist messages that pit groups of people against one another. But others paint a different picture: They argue that humans have adapted to – and benefited from – new innovations for centuries. From the advent of water and steam power to computers, work has changed, but never disappeared. And as automation drives higher productivity growth, humans can reach their full potential and pursue societal innovation, allowing more citizens to feel fulfilled and strengthening democracy on the whole.

The Debaters:

Ian Bremmer

Founder and President, Eurasia Group

Ian Bremmer is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm, and president of GZERO Media. Dubbed a “rising guru” in the field of political risk by The Economist, he is a prolific thought leader and author. His most recent book, “Us Vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism,” explores the consequences of globalism, and the technology that has come with it, around the world.

Yascha Mounk

Lecturer, Harvard University & Senior Fellow, New America

Yascha Mounk is a lecturer on political theory at Harvard University, a senior fellow at New America, and a postdoctoral fellow at the German Marshall Fund. A columnist at Slate and the host of The Good Fight podcast, he is an expert on the rise of populism and the crisis of liberal democracy. He is also the author of “The People vs. Democracy: Why Our Freedom is in Danger and How to Save It.”

Andrew Keen

Internet Entrepreneur & Author, How To Fix The Future

Andrew Keen is one of the world's best known and controversial commentators on the digital revolution. He is an internet entrepreneur and the author of “How To Fix The Future,” which was released in February. Keen is the executive director of the Silicon Valley innovation salon FutureCast and an acclaimed public speaker around the world. In 2015, he was named one of the “100 Most Connected Men” by GQ Magazine.

Alina Polyakova

David M. Rubenstein Fellow, Brookings Institution

Alina Polyakova a fellow at the Brookings Institution and an adjunct professor of European studies at Johns Hopkins University. She specializes in European politics, far-right populism and nationalism, and Russian foreign policy. Polyakova's recent book, "The Dark Side of European Integration," examines the rise of far-right political parties in Western and Eastern Europe.

To listen to the audio of “Automation Will Crash Democracy” on Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.