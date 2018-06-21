Wednesday, June 27 at 2:00 pm

City Arts & Lectures: Anthony Bourdain (2006 Encore)

This week, we remember beloved chef, food writer, and television host Anthony Bourdain with a rebroadcast of his 2006 appearance with City Arts & Lectures. Known for his exuberance and bad-boy attitude, Anthony Bourdain was the author of “Kitchen Confidential,” and many other books, and the host of “Parts Unknown,” a culinary travelogue on CNN. He was said to be working on an episode for the show in Strasbourg, France, when he died on June 8th, 2018. He was 61 years old.

Source: www.kqed.org/radio