City Arts & Lectures

Monday, July 9 at 2:00 pm

The Opioid Crisis With Carl Hart & Leana Wen

In Conversation with Mina Kim

Dr. Carl Hart is the Chair of the Department of Psychology at Columbia University and the Dirk Ziff Professor of Psychology in the Departments of Psychology and Psychiatry. Professor Hart has published numerous scientific and popular articles in the area of neuropsychopharmacology and is co-author of the textbook Drugs, Society and Human Behavior (with Charles Ksir). His most recent book, High Price: A Neuroscientist’s Journey of Self-Discovery That Challenges Everything You Know About Drugs and Society was the 2014 winner of the PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award. Professor Hart has appeared on multiple podcasts, radio and television shows and in several documentary films including the award-winning The House I Live In. His essays have been published in The New York Times, Scientific American, The Nation, Ebony, The Root, and Brazil’s O Globo.

Dr. Leana Wen is the Commissioner of Health in Baltimore City, where she oversees the nation’s oldest health department. Facing an unprecedented number of people dying from overdose, Dr. Wen issued a blanket prescription for the opioid antidote, naloxone, which has saved over 1,900 lives in two years. A board-certified emergency physician, Dr. Wen was a Rhodes Scholar, Clinical Fellow at Harvard, consultant with the World Health Organization, and professor at George Washington University. She has published over 100 scientific articles and is the author of the book When Doctors Don’t Listen. In 2016, Dr. Wen was honored to be the recipient of the American Public Health Association’s highest award for local public health work. In 2017, she was named one of Governing’s Public Officials of the Year.

Mina Kim is KQED News’ evening anchor and the Friday host of Forum. She reports on a wide range of issues affecting the Bay Area and interviews newsmakers, local leaders, and innovators.

