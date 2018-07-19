City Arts & Lectures

Thursday, July 26 at 2:00 pm

The Gender Creative Child With Diane Ehrensaft

In Conversation with Carvell Wallace

Diane Ehrensaft, Ph.D. is a developmental and clinical psychologist in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Director of Mental Health and founding member of the Child and Adolescent Gender Center, a partnership between the University of California San Francisco and community agencies to provide comprehensive interdisciplinary services and advocacy to gender nonconforming/ transgender children and youth and their families.” Her most recent book, The Gender Creative Child acts as a guide for parents who are raising children in a time of progressive change in cultural, medical and legal ideas of gender and identity.

Carvell Wallace writes about a wide-range of subjects including race, police brutality, parenting, and music. He is co-host of the podcast Mom and Dad Are Fighting, and creator and host of the podcast Closer Than They Appear.

