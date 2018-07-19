Monday, July 23 at 2:00 pm

Michael Eric Dyson: America's Unfinished Race Conversation

According to celebrated author and sociologist Michael Eric Dyson, 1963 was a defining year for the civil rights movement in the United States—universities in the South were integrated, four young girls were killed in a church bombing, and a quarter of a million Americans marched on Washington to hear Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. That same year, Attorney General Robert Kennedy sought out cultural leaders like James Baldwin, playwright Lorraine Hansberry, psychologist Kenneth Clark and activist Jerome Smith to explain the rage that threatened to engulf America. According to Dyson, every fundamental argument about race in America was heard in that room.

Fifty-five years after this historic year, the tense intersection of conflict between conscience and politics—between morality and power—in addressing race continues on with Black Lives Matter. In his new book What Truth Sounds Like, Michael Eric Dyson confronts a difficult situation directly: whether we embrace political resolution or moral redemption to fix our fractured racial landscape in this country. Dyson believes the future of race—and of democracy itself—hangs in the balance.

Michael Eric Dyson is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times and professor of sociology at Georgetown University. He has authored numerous books on black culture and both the history and future of race relations in the United States.

Speakers:

Michael Eric Dyson

Op-Ed Columnist, The New York Times, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University; Author, What Truth Sounds Like: Robert F. Kennedy, James Baldwin, and Our Unfinished Conversation About Race in America

In Conversation with Ros Gold-Onwude

Basketball Analyst, TNT and NBA TV; Former Reporter, Golden State Warriors Sideline

To listen to the audio of “Michael Eric Dyson: America's Unfinished Race Conversation” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.