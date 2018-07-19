Wednesday, July 25 at 2:00 pm

The Matter of Meat: A history of pros and cons

Eating meat: some say we've evolved to do it. It's in our DNA. It's how we got our big brains. Yet others, as far back as Pythagoras, have argued that eating meat is bad for our bodies, cruel to animals, and toxic to the planet. Now -- perhaps more than ever -- when it comes to the matter of meat, clear-cut answers can be hard to come by. Kevin Ball serves up the arguments.

Guests in this episode:

Carol Adams, author of The Sexual Politics of Meat: A Feminist-Vegetarian Critical Theory

Gary Francione, professor and legal scholar at Rutgers University, and author of several books on veganism and animal rights

Nicolette Hahn Niman, cattle rancher, author of Defending Beef and Righteous Porkchop​

Roger Scruton, philosopher and farmer, author of several books including Animal Rights and Wrongs

Marta Zaraska, freelance science journalist and author of Meathooked: the history and science of our 2.5 million-year obsession with meat

Colin Spencer, English artist, playwright, and author of several books including Vegetarianism: A History

Bob Fischer, assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy at Texas State University

Mark G. Thomas, human evolutionary geneticist, Professor of Evolutionary Genetics at the Research Department of Genetics, Evolution and Environment at University College London.

To listen to the audio of “The Matter of Meat: A history of pros and cons” on Ideas From The CBC online, please click HERE.