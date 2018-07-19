World Affairs

Tuesday, July 24 at 2:00 pm

David Sanger: Preparing for the New Battlefield: Living in the Age of Cyberweapons

The increased use of cyberweapons is changing geopolitics. Cyberattacks now occur on a daily basis, by states and non-state actors alike, large and small. On the receiving end, governments are challenged by the anonymity and asymmetry of these attacks.

In this week’s episode we’ll consider how, and if, we can develop foreign policy doctrines to deal with this new reality.

David Sanger, Chief Washington Correspondent for The New York Times, talks with Markos Kounalakis, visiting fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, about how the US can protect itself in the age of cyberweapons.

