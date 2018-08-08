Thursday, August 16 at 2:00 pm

CNN’s David Gergen: Where Is America Headed?

David Gergen is one of America’s most respected political observers, noted for his calm demeanor and perspective, having served as a White House adviser to four U.S. presidents of both parties: Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. Professor Gergen has been a regular commentator on public affairs for some 30 years and is an honors graduate of Yale and Harvard Law School. Come for a rare, insightful conversation about the impact of the Trump presidency and the future of America.

Speakers:

David Gergen

Senior Political Analyst, CNN; Professor and Director of the Center for Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School

In Conversation with Roy Eisenhardt

Lecturer, UC Berkeley Law School

To listen to the audio of “CNN’s David Gergen: Where Is America Headed?” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.