Wednesday, August 15 at 2:00 pm

Digital Media: Combatting Threats in the Era of Fake News

Digital and social media have upended not only the news industry, but entire notions of governance and leadership. In this week’s episode, we’ll consider how the rise of digital media has impacted public life and the ethical innovations needed in order to capture the benefits and mitigate harm.

In conversation with Ray Suarez, former chief national correspondent for PBS NewsHour, is a panel of digital media experts, including, Jennifer Cobb, Director of United for News, Eileen Donahoe, Executive Director of the Global Digital Policy Incubator at Stanford University, Tristan Harris, Co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, and Gerald Ryle, Director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

To listen to the audio of “Digital Media: Combatting Threats in the Era of Fake News” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.