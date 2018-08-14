Tuesday, August 21 at 2:00 pm

Ben Rhodes: National Security Under Obama

The Obama years were a historic moment in American history. For nearly ten years, Ben Rhodes was at the center of everything that happened—first as a speechwriter, then as deputy national security advisor and a close presidential aide and confidant.

From the early days on the campaign trail to the final hours in the Oval Office, Rhodes captures Obama’s historic presidency in his book The World as It Is. Rhodes witnessed the Arab Spring and later the Osama bin Laden raid in the Situation Room. He was there when the administration reached a nuclear agreement with Iran and also when they led secret negotiations with the Cuban government to normalize relations.

Join us for the full story of Rhodes’ partnership—and, ultimately, friendship—with a man who also happened to be a historic president of the United States.

Speakers:

Ben Rhodes

Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, Author, The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House; Twitter @brhodes

In Conversation with Audrey Cooper

Editor in Chief, San Francisco Chronicle

To listen to the audio of “Ben Rhodes: National Security Under Obama” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.