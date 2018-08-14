Monday, August 20 at 2:00 pm

Elizabeth Economy and John Pomfret: As US Leadership in Global Affairs Recedes, is China Stepping in to Fill the Void?

As the US continues to abdicate its leadership role in global affairs, China’s international influence continues to grow – diplomatically, economically and politically. Will it, can it, fill the void? And how will its role on the world stage influence domestic policy?

Elizabeth Economy, senior fellow and director for Asia studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, and John Pomfret, former Washington Post bureau chief in Beijing, and author of “The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom: America and China, 1776 to the Present”, discuss the ramifications of America's absence in global leadership with Ray Suarez, former chief national correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

To listen to the audio of “Elizabeth Economy and John Pomfret: As US Leadership in Global Affairs Recedes, is China Stepping in to Fill the Void?” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.