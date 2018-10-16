Thursday, October 25 at 2:00 pm

April Ryan: Under Fire In The Trump White House

Many in the press feel President Trump’s administration has decidedly waged war against them. The president and his former top aide referred to media as the “opposition party” and took the unprecedented step of banning cameras from the White House press briefing.

Forced to adjust under a new environment, veteran White House reporter April Ryan knows the chaos within the briefing room and the struggle to ask the difficult questions in the face of unprecedented scrutiny. Her new book, Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House, brings readers into the Trump White House to experience the difficulty of contemporary journalism.

April Ryan has served as a White House correspondent since 1997 and recently joined CNN as a political analyst. In 2017, the National Association of Black Journalists named Ryan the journalist of the year. Come listen to a conversation about the struggle to proclaim the truth and the war on information under the Trump administration.

Speakers:

April Ryan

White House Correspondent, American Urban Radio Networks; Author, Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House; Twitter @AprilDRyan

In Conversation with Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell (Ret.)

Chair, Santa Clara County Jail Commission

To listen to the audio of “April Ryan: Under Fire In The Trump White House” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.