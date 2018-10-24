Tuesday, October 30 at 2:00 pm

Nicholas Burns: The Crisis in US Global Leadership and Diplomacy

Chief among the trends threatening global peace and stability is the weakening of the US leadership role around the world. As the US withdraws from international accords and President Trump criticizes allies, the rest of the world is left to pick up the pieces. In this week’s episode, Nicholas Burns, former US ambassador and professor at Harvard Kennedy School, discusses how traditional American diplomacy can help ease today's global tensions. He is in conversation with World Affairs CEO Jane Wales.

To listen to the audio of “The Crisis in US Global Leadership and Diplomacy” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.