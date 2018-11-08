Commonwealth Club of California

Monday, November 12 at 2:00 pm

Climate Press Pool: Robert Gibbs And Jeff Nesbit

Climate used to have bipartisan support. Now that the Republican party is skeptical about fighting climate change, companies are moving into a leadership void. On the show today we'll hear from two former White House spokesmen in Republican and Democratic administrations now working on climate from different angles. Robert Gibbs addresses what McDonald's is doing to cut its carbon emissions and environmental impact. Jeff Nesbit heads a communications organization trying to get the climate story covered more prominently in the mainstream news media.

Speakers:

Jeff Nesbit

Executive Director, Climate Nexus

Robert Gibbs

Chief Communications Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations, McDonalds

