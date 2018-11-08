Thursday, November 15 at 2:00 pm

Alcohol: Tonic or Toxin?

As we move towards legalization of cannabis, we look at that other drug that many of us already have in our homes and use on a daily basis: alcohol. How did we start using it? How does it affect our health and society? And given the latest scientific research, should we still drink it?

Guests in this episode:

Roderick Phillips, a history professor at Carleton University in Ottawa. He teaches a course on the cultural history of alcohol, and is also a specialist in the history of wine.

Janet Chrzan, a medical anthropologist specializing in nutritional anthropology, and an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr Richard Smith, a medical doctor, and former editor of the British Medical Journal, and a member of the Royal College of Physicians working party on alcohol.

Erin Hobin, a scientist at Ontario Public Health, as well as a (status only) assistant professor at the University of Toronto in the Department of Nutritional Sciences as well as the Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

Tim Stockwell, a psychology professor at the University of Victoria, BC, and the director of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the university.

Dr Alain Dagher, a neurologist and neuroscientist at the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital, a McGill University research and teaching institute. His research involves studying how we learn about rewards and punishments, and become motivated to engage in reward-seeking behaviour.

To listen to the audio of “Alcohol: Tonic or Toxin?” on IDEAS From The CBC online, please click HERE.