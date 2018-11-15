Wednesday, November 21 at 2:00 pm

DORIS KEARNS GOODWIN

In Conversation with Roy Eisenhardt

Doris Kearns Goodwin’s new book, Leadership in Turbulent Times, is a culmination of five decades of studying American Presidents. Combining her signature storytelling with essential lessons from four of our nation’s presidents—Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson—Goodwin explores their unique journeys to recognize themselves as leaders, the ways in which they navigated adversity, and how they emerged to confront the challenges and contours of their times. Goodwin’s interest in leadership began more than half a century ago as a professor at Harvard. Her experiences working for LBJ in the White House, and later assisting him on his memoirs, led to Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream. She is also the author of The Bully Pulpit, No Ordinary Time, and Team of Rivals, the basis for the film Lincoln.

Roy Eisenhardt practiced law for twelve years and currently teaches at University of California, Berkeley’s Boalt Hall School of Law. He was president of the Oakland Athletics and served as the Executive Director for the California Academy of Sciences. His previous interviews for City Arts & Lectures include General Colin Powell, Desmond Tutu, and Madeleine Albright.

