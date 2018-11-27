Commonwealth Club of California

Monday, November 26 at 2:00 pm

Reihan Salam: The Case Against Open Borders

Immigration policy has long divided America and continues to be one of the country’s biggest issues. Substantive discussion gets sidelined by predispositions that people hold for their opposition. Movements to restrict immigration is assumed to be reinforced by cruel, racist and nativist intentions. However, Reihan Salam, executive editor of National Review and the son of two Bangladeshi immigrants, delivers his rational and considerate argument against open borders.

In his book Melting Pot or Civil War?, Salam argues that uncontrolled immigration simply reorganizes low-skilled immigrants into immobile social and economic classes. The melting pot ideal is overshadowed by the reality of a declining demand for less-skilled labor and gentrification of low-income neighborhoods. Ultimately, an immigration policy based on open border principles will create a new ethnic underclass and stimulate racial segregation.

Join Salam for a stirring conversation beyond the partisan stereotypes that surround immigration policy and why he believes a rethink of policy will help America.

Speakers:

Reihan Salam

Executive Editor, National Review; Policy Fellow, National Review Institute; Author, Melting Pot or Civil War? A Son of Immigrants Makes the Case Against Open Borders; Twitter @reihan

In Conversation with Micah Weinberg, Ph.D.

President, Bay Area Council Economic Institute

To listen to the audio of “Reihan Salam: The Case Against Open Borders” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.