Thursday, November 29 at 2:00 pm

John Carlin: Blended Threats: When Cyberattacks Inspire Terrorism

Cyberattacks against governments and private companies have skyrocketed in both volume and impact. From election interference to the Sony studio hacking, cyberattacks can now be "blended" to inflict even more widespread damage, including inspiring acts of terrorism. In this week’s episode we’ll discuss the new types of cyber threats and the ways in which governments and corporate leaders are responding. John Carlin, former assistant attorney general for the US Department of Justice’s National Security Division, talks about the high-stakes risks with World Affairs CEO Jane Wales.

