Intelligence Squared

Thursday, December 13 at 2:00 pm

Silicon Valley Has Lost Its Soul

Silicon Valley once promised to solve many of the world’s problems with a technological revolution. But now, the tech hub is the center of much scrutiny, and for many, that scrutiny is warranted. From privacy violations to flawed business models to a lack of diversity and representation, Silicon Valley has seemingly betrayed its idealism. And though technological progress has notably enriched a few, Silicon Valley has failed to deliver its promise to all. Has the prioritization of profits and conformity of thought corrupted its original “do good” agenda? Proponents argue no: Silicon Valley’s critics are simply overreacting. After all, it is still the center of innovation, and the tech giants have revolutionized the way we think, shop, communicate, and experience our lives for the better. Do big tech’s detractors simply expect too much from lucrative corporations? Or has Silicon Valley lost its soul?

The Debaters:

Noam Cohen

Journalist & Author, "The Know-It-Alls"

Noam Cohen is a journalist and the author of "The Know-It-Alls: The Rise of Silicon Valley as a Political Powerhouse and Social Wrecking Ball." From 2007 to 2013, he wrote the New York Times' "Link By Link" column, which covered the influence of digital technologies on global culture and the economy, including some of the Times’ earliest coverage of Wikipedia, Bitcoin, and Twitter. Since then, Cohen’s op-eds in the Times have exposed the ties between Silicon Valley’s disruptive values and Donald Trump’s candidacy and election.

Dipayan Ghosh

Pozen Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School

Dipayan Ghosh is the Pozen fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center, where he works on digital privacy, artificial intelligence, and civil rights. He previously worked on global privacy and public policy issues at Facebook, where he led strategic efforts to address privacy and security. Prior, Ghosh was a technology and economic policy adviser in the Obama White House. He served across the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Economic Council, where he worked on issues concerning big data’s impact on consumer privacy and the digital economy. He received a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science at Cornell University.

Leslie Berlin

Historian, Silicon Valley Archives & Author, “Troublemakers”

Leslie Berlin is a historian for the Silicon Valley Archives at Stanford University and the author, most recently, of “Troublemakers: Silicon Valley’s Coming of Age.” She has been a fellow at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Behavioral Sciences and served on the advisory committee to the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Leslie has been a “Prototype” columnist for the New York Times and has commented on Silicon Valley for the Wall Street Journal, NPR, PBS, the BBC, The Atlantic and Wired, among other outlets.

Joshua McKenty

Vice President, Pivotal

Joshua McKenty is vice president of the systems advisory group at Pivotal, where he works with Fortune 100 customers who seek to transition to a cloud native architecture. An entrepreneur and technologist, he is the co-founder of OpenStack and Piston (acquired by Cisco), and was the founding chief architect of NASA Nebula, the federal government’s first cloud computing platform. He was the team lead for the development of Netscape 8 as well as AOL’s IE AIM toolbar, and Joint CTO at Mercurial Communications. More recently, McKenty led the IT efforts and successful first release of OpenQuake, an open-source software application allowing users to compute seismic hazard, seismic risk, and the socio-economic impact of earthquakes.

