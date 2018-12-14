City Arts & Lectures

Thursday, December 20 at 2:00 pm

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: The Trouble with Bias

Artificial Intelligence With Kate Crawford

In Conversation with Indre Viskontas

Does artificial intelligence reflect the biases of those who create it? Can discrimination live on digital platforms and become part of the logic of everyday algorithmic systems?

We’ll hear about those questions from Kate Crawford, a widely-published researcher, academic, and author, who has spent the last decade studying the social impacts of large-scale data, machine learning and artificial intelligence. She a Distinguished Research Professor at New York University, a Visiting Professor at the MIT Media Lab, and a Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research New York. In 2016, she co-chaired the Obama White House symposium on the social and economic implications of a AI. She has published in academic journals such as Nature, New Media & Society, and Information, Communication & Society, and written for The New York Times, Harpers’ Magazine, The Washington Post. She has also advised policy makers in the European Union, the United Nations, the Federal Trade Commission, and the City of New York. She is the co-founder and co-director of the AI Now Institute at NYU, which is a leading university institute dedicated to researching the social implications of artificial intelligence and related technologies in an interdisciplinary context.

Source: www.cityarts.net